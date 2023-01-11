Signal Mountain Police Department reports that early this morning several mailboxes in the Palisades Drive area were entered. Reports have also come in from the Sheriff's Department about the same activity in their jurisdiction.
It is important that you check your mailbox as soon as possible and avoid leaving mail in the box overnight.
If you spot anyone suspicious in your neighborhood, please call the police right away. The
If you have any video footage of the suspects or vehicles, please share it with the police for further investigation. If you have any questions or concerns, do not hesitate to contact the police.