In Monday night's town hall meeting, leaders say inflation is forcing them to make budget cuts to departments like the Signal Mountain Fire Department.
But, before they do, leaders want to find practical ways to save money without causing more problems later.
It's a potential decision that's causing many residents to criticize. Charles Poss, the Mayor of Signal Mountain, worked to debunk rumors going around.
"If you're here because you've been told that there was going to be a vote on a budget, you've been misinformed," said the Mayor.
Public Records show the current budget for the Signal Mountain Fire Department is more than $2.8 million.
This chart shows where that money goes: 80% for personnel costs, leaving 20% for everything else.
"We're are looking at all things that we can do so when we see a deficit, we won't raise taxes to 25%," said a City Council member, Andrew Gardner.
The Council blames a half-million dollar deficit on inflation. As a result, leaders are reconsidering budgeting for Signal Mountain Fire Department.
A study conducted last year, called The University of Tennessee Municipal Technical Advisory Service, examined expenses at the fire department.
"Many of our peers maybe have some practices that enable them to provide an ISO 2 or ISO 1 service at a lower cost to residents," said Gardner.
The Signal Mountain Fire Department has an ISO of two, which means the department is fire prepared. But, the population is more than 9,000 and growing, and leaders want to keep that rating and cut costs.
"That's why it's so important we use a database solution and find long-term solutions," said the Mayor.
Residents worried about budget cuts hope leaders consider their safety and listen to those on the job.
"These are the people with the ideas, so let's not get them all alienated and let them go before we find out what they know and what they would change," said one resident.
"I implore this council, do what you need to do to get your budget, but let's not go backward," another resident said.
Leaders are still working on the budget.
You can read more about their plan and the fire department study below.