Signal Mountain Fire Department Responds to House Fire Sunday Morning

Multiple crews responded to a house fire around 6:23 a.m. Sunday morning on Cloudcrest Trail in Signal Mountain.
Signal Mountain Fire Department, Signal Mountain Police Department, Hamilton County EMS, Red Bank Fire Department, and Chattanooga Fire Department responded to the fire and continued to fight it throughout the morning.
Signal Mountain Fire Chief Eric Mitchell told Local 3 News there were eight people inside but no one was injured. He also said the cause of the fire is unknown, as the investigation will take time with large piles of debris left over.
Crews have confirmed the house is a total loss.
