A member of Signal Mountain Council is stepping down.
Vicki Anderson plans to leave, effective March 16th, and cited obligations in her life that have changed.
She was absent from Monday's work session, in which Mayor Charles Poss read a letter on her behalf.
Anderson's resignation leaves four members on the council until her replacement has been chosen. They are in the process of deciding how they'll accept applications from residents interested in filling the soon-to-be empty seat.
If they don't appoint a replacement in 30 days, an election must be held.