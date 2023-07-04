Today, the town of Signal Mountain celebrated the 4th of July with its annual parade and Lions Club BBQ.
The parade began at 9:00 am at the Rainbow Lake Trailhead and ended at Althaus Park, where the BBQ started.
Attendees were able to enjoy pulled-pork BBQ, funnel cakes, live music, and a car raffle.
Tennessee representatives Senator Bo Watson, State Rep. Patsy Hazlewood, and Congressman Chuck Fleischmann were there to greet the large crowd this year.
The parade had a variety of floats, and custom vehicles, including Waldens Ridge Emergency Services, and the Signal Mountain Police Department (SMPD) who both shared their highlights from the parade this morning. SMPD confirmed that the new parade route was worked much better for participants, spectators and crews.
Cub Scout Pack 3116 and Winter of Love On A Leash Scenic City Therapy Pets joined together to walk and bike the route, and show their patriotism.
Signal Mountain Officials want to remind residents that Ordinance 7-107 does not allow fireworks within the town limits and urged anyone witnessing illegal fireworks to contact 423-886-2123.