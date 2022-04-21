Signal Centers is hosting its first ever fundraiser extravaganza next Thursday, to benefit the Hart Gallery.
The gallery provides artists, experiencing homelessness or with a disability, the chance to express themselves and get paid for their work.
Chattanooga artists are donating original artwork to be auctioned off at the "Signal Centers Extravaganza" and there'll be the chance to bid on designer dresses influenced by famous paintings.
The fashion show and art auction will be next Thursday, April 28, from 5:30pm to 7:30pm at the Hart Gallery at 110 E. Main Street.
Anchor Lori Mitchell will have more about the event coming up on Friday in her Making A Difference segment on Local 3 News at 4:00pm and 6:00pm.
Click here for more information about the "Signal Centers Extravaganza".