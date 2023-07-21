Staffing shortage in the childcare industry continues to be a state-wide crisis in Tennessee.
Signal Centers Work Ready program trains people to work in child care.
Individuals must be eligible for Tennessee's temporary assistance for needy families, have at least one child that is 18 years old or younger, and have a high school diploma or GED to qualify for signal centers work ready program.
The program is for nine months. It offers a paid internship of 15 dollars an hour for up to 15 hours a week, free college classes at Chattanooga State related to early childhood training, mentoring, and hands-on experience.
Director Joyce Jackson said they have seven interns this first go around. "They are excited. The teachers are excited to have the interns because they have extra hands, and the interns are excited because they are learning to do things in the field they are really interested in," Jackson said.
Danaye Rainey is one of the interns. She said in college, her first major was early childhood development, which changed overtime, and now she wants to pick back up where she started.
"It is more of an incentive; it is going to keep us in the schools. We know that life happens, and when you don't get paid enough it's hard to stay in positions like this. With Signal Centers Work Ready Program, it's going to help us get paid more and keep us in the classrooms," Rainey said.
Rainey said she had learned a lot just one month into the program.
"It helps me see how the difference between daycare and taking care of a child and then taking care of a child at home. I use some of the skills I learned with them in the house hold as well, so it actually helps out and it's very rewarding because I see the changes," Rainey said.
What Signal Centers is doing will help mothers like Madison Dowler in the future.
Dowler applied for child care at six different centers about five months before her baby was due and six months after the baby was born, but still no luck.
"There was few that never emailed me back, then it was six to twelve months waiting list. I was even told I should have been put on a waiting list two years in advance, yet I did not know I was going to be pregnant two years ago," Dowler said.
Dowler is getting ready to start back working next month and turned to social media for help.
"Someone reached out to me saying they knew someone who does in-house daycare, and I got in contact, and the feeling felt like it was right for our family. The centers are definitely limited here," Dowler said.