Good Monday. it was a cloudy drizzly way to start the week. We will have a rainy end to January and start to February. Tonight will be cloudy during the evening with rain showers overnight through Tuesday morning. We may get a brief break from the showers, but they will return Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. Temps through Wednesday will range from the low 40s in the morning to the upper 40s and low 50s in the afternoons.
More rain will move in Thursday and may linger into Friday morning. Temps Thursday will range from 42 to 49.
Friday we will have some clearing through the day and it should be a nice end to the week. We will be cool in the morning at 35, but rebound to a crisp high of 50.
The weekend will remain dry with partly cloudy skies, lows in the low 30s, and highs in the low 50s.
