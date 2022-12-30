Good Friday! We will be cloudy and mild this evening with scattered showers developing. We will see those showers continuing on and off through early Saturday afternoon before tapering off. We should clear out in time for the high to reach about 64 Saturday. Saturday night will be great with the temperature around 50 at midnight as we welcome in 2023.
Sunday will be warm and mostly sunny with temps from 47 to 65.
Monday will see increasing clouds ahead of another front with the high getting up to 65.
Tuesday afternoon we will hit 65 before strong storms move in Tuesday evening through early Wednesday morning. Skies will clear Wednesday and we will still hit a high of 63, though colder air will not be far behind.
Thursday we will start at 40 and climb to 53. NEXT Friday we will start at 33 and only make it to a high of 49.
