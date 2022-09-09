For Saturday, as low pressure rises from the south I do expect sporadic showers on and off through the day, but it does not look like it will be a washout as feared earlier in the week.

Good Friday! It looks like we will have decent weather for the ball games this evening. Skies will be cloudy, it will be muggy, and we MAY get a passing shower or two, but all the games should be able to be played with no major issues.

For Saturday, as low pressure rises from the south I do expect sporadic showers on and off through the day, but it does not look like it will be a washout as feared earlier in the week. That should be good news for those hitting Moon River or any other Saturday events. DEFINITELY have an umbrella on standby, however. The high Saturday should stay in the upper 70s with heavy cloud cover.

Sunday the low will be over us providing more scattered showers and possibly some storms. We will reach a high of 82.

Monday we may get a remnant shower or two through the afternoon, but late in the day, we will begin to clear out.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny with much lower humidity. Lows will be in the upper 50 and highs will be in the low 80s.

The rest of the week may warm a little, but it will still be nice.

