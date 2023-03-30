Good Thursday. It is spectacular today and will remain nice with clear skies and pleasant temps through the evening. We will have clouds building in with scattered showers on and off through Friday. We will still manage a high of 74.
Saturday early morning we will have another line of strong storms moving through between 1am and 6am. Damaging winds will be the main threat with a low tornado threat mainly west of Chattanooga. Saturday after 7am we will clear out and have a nice afternoon with sunshine and highs in the mid 70s.
Sunday looks great with more sunshine and temps ranging from a cool 41 to an awesome 70.
Next week will feature temps rising into the 80s with sporadic chances for rain during the week.
Pollen counts are high and will remain so through the weekend.
