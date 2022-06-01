Good Wednesday. We are still mired in the muggy. The heat and humidity continue through Thursday morning with the high reaching about 88 by noon. A front will bring in scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening hours. Some of the storms may produce gusty to damaging winds. A stray shower or storm may even linger into the late-night hours.
Friday and Saturday will be awesome. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s with much lower humidity meaning Riverbend will be getting off to a great start.
Sunday we see the temperature and the humidity climbing a little. We should hit a high of 87. We also could see a late-day shower or storm.
Next week we are back to the heat and humidity with highs in the low 90s, and a few showers or storms possible each afternoon.
