Good morning, hopefully you enjoyed the past 2 days because we’re now entering our active weather days of the week. Today will have periods of showers (70%), beginning affecting areas west of I-75 and then spreading some to the east as the day progresses. It’ll be a cloudy day. Temperatures are very widespread this morning with 20s in Cherokee County in NC compared to near 50 in Chattanooga. Highs today will generally be around 53.
Rain will increase tonight into the early morning hours of Thursday. Then, there will be a bit of a lull period in the middle of the day Thursday with only isolated chances, followed by widespread rain moving across the entire area Thursday evening through Friday morning. Highs on Thursday will be very mild in the mid-60s ahead of a cold front. As the front passes on Friday morning, temperatures will drop. A little wintry mix will be possible on the Cumberland Plateau. Much of Friday will be spent in the 40s.
FLOODING: A Flood Watch will go into effect for Thursday through Friday morning. For today through Friday, expecting 2-4” of rain. Please, be aware especially Thursday night if you live or travel through a flood prone area.