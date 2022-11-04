Good Friday! No problems with all the Friday events this evening. We will see more clouds moving in tonight, but no rain and pleasant (warm) temps falling through the 60s.
Saturday a front will stall and fall apart over the Tennessee Valley. The result will be scattered showers mainly in the afternoon. We will still manage highs in the low to mid 70s. We will be windy at times with gusts up to 35 mph.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy and warm with a high of 79. There is a slight chance of a stray shower.
Monday will be warm and cloudy as well with the high reaching 78.
We will cool into the low 70s as rain chances return toward the end of next week. We are watching for the possibility of a substantial cool-down NEXT weekend. Stay tuned.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.