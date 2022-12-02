Good Friday! We will be cloudy and a bit more mild this evening with temps falling into the low 50s and staying there overnight. We will see rain showers developing overnight. The rain will last through the morning hours of your Saturday. There may be a few rumbles of thunder as well, but this will not be a severe weather scenario. Wet roads will be the biggest threat. We will clear out Saturday afternoon with the high making it to 63.
Sunday will be much cooler with temps ranging from 37 in the morning to 51 in the afternoon. We may see a few spotty showers in the afternoon of your Sunday as well.
We will start next week with an overall warm and rainy pattern. Rain will be possible just about any time of day Monday through Wednesday. Highs will climb from 52 Monday to 62 Tuesday, and near 70 Wednesday.
