Good Friday! We will have a nice Friday evening with temps falling through the 60s into the 50s. Skies will become partly cloudy.
Saturday will see more clouds moving in to the point of an overcast sky by the afternoon. We still may eek out a high of 70 in the afternoon, and it should be a comfortable day.
Sunday we will see the low pushing through bringing light, spotty showers on and off through the day. It does look like we could see some of those moving through during the morning hours of Sunday as well. The clouds and showers will keep us a little cooler in the low 60s.
Monday we will have some lingering showers through the morning, but the afternoon and evening should be dry in time for Trick or Treating. Evening temps will be in the 60s.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a high of 73. We may get a few more showers Wednesday.
