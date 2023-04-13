Good Thursday. We will continue to see scattered showers through the evening, tapering off overnight.
Saturday will be dry and warm with a high of 81. We may get a couple of showers late Saturday night.
Sunday a cold front will bring showers to the area from the morning into the afternoon with clearing skies late in the day. We will be cooler behind the front with a high Sunday of 74.
Next week will sport a near-perfect start. Monday will be cool in the morning with lows in the mid-40s. The afternoon will be sunny with a high of only 68.
Warmer weather will creep in Tuesday with a high of 77 under a mostly sunny sky.
We are back into the low 80s Wednesday and Thursday with the rain staying away from the Tennessee Valley.
