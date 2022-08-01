Good Monday! We will see the showers sliding south and out of the area this evening with mostly cloudy skies tonight and temps dropping through the 70s.
Tuesday we may see some passing showers and rumbles of thunder in the morning, then we will see clearing skies through the afternoon with the high reaching a muggy 92°. Late in the day we will see a few more scattered showers and storms popping up.
Wednesday will be hot and humid with a high of 93°. The rain chance is no higher than 10% throughout the day.
Thursday through the weekend will all be similar in that we will have highs around 90o each day. The humidity will be high, and we will have spotty afternoon showers and storms each afternoon.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.