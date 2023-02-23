Good Thursday. Look for mostly cloudy skies this evening with temps falling through the 70s. We will have a temperature of 66 at midnight and that will be our high for Friday. Temps Friday will be falling through the day and most of the day will be in the low to mid-50s. Winds will blow from the NW at 10-15 mph. Expect scattered showers Friday afternoon tapering off during the evening.
Saturday we will have more showers to start the day and lasting on and off through the afternoon. Any showers will taper off by the evening hours. Temps Saturday will range from 51 to 60.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy and warmer with a high of 68. We may see one or two spotty showers, but the rain chance is low.
Another front will bring in more rain Monday afternoon after a high of 73.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.