Good Monday. The raindrops will keep falling on our heads. Look for clouds with scattered showers to continue overnight into Tuesday morning. We will keep skies cloudy, but see most of the rain taper off in the afternoon allowing the high to reach about 61. More scattered showers move in Tuesday evening.
Wednesday and Thursday will be cloudy with a few showers and warm highs in the mid to upper 60s. Most of the rain both days will be to the north.
Friday we have a front that will work in binging more showers mainly during the morning hours. Temps Friday will range from 58 to 68.
Saturday we will dry out with slightly cooler air settling in. We will have temps from 45 to 60. Sunday will be in the mid 50s with scattered showers.
