Good Tuesday. On and off showers will continue through the night. Warm weather continues to move in as well. Wednesday we will have periods of rain on and off all day. Still, temps will be mild ranging from 57 to 69.
Thursday will be cloudy and mild with a high of 69. We will get a few afternoon showers.
Friday another front will move in bringing morning showers primarily, but a few may linger into afternoon.
Saturday the front will have moved through and we will be dry and even cool a little. Temps will range Saturday from 46 to 60.
Late Saturday night and Sunday the showers return. We will stay cooler with a low of 49 and a high of 57.
