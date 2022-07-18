Good morning and welcome to Monday. Today will have likely showers and storms as a cold front approaches but never really passes our area. A few spotty showers will be possible this morning, particularly for our northern communities, but the bulk of rain activity will be from about noon to 9pm ET. Heavy downpours and lightning will be the biggest threats, but some brief gusty wind will be possible, too. It’ll be very warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s before the rain arrives, which will provide some heat relief. Wind will be from the southwest today at 5-15mph. Then, tonight there will be some additional scattered storms with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Tuesday will be partly sunny with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s to 90. Then, the rest of the week will be about the heat. High temperatures will be in the mid-90s with muggy air in place. Wednesday and Thursday especially could see heat indices over 105 with scattered storms, too. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-90s. The humidity will be a little bit lower, but triple-digit heat index values will be possible.