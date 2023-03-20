An exotic animal expo called the 'Show Me Reptile Show' was in the Tennessee Valley this weekend.
"We have anything from beginner-friendly, user-friendly snakes to expert-level care," said Samuel Roy, Coordinator for the 'Show Me Reptile Show.'
Roy says they travel nationwide, allowing local vendors to show and sell their exotic pets.
"Just teach kids in a safe environment where they can experience animals that they wouldn't at the zoo," said Roy.
We spoke with one vendor Sean Brown, based out of South Carolina. He provides the live feed for most of the exotic pets at the shows. He says he enjoys teaching kids about the world of reptiles.
"Gives them a way to communicate with different animals and basically have fun, be kids," said Brown.
We also spoke to a couple of young attendees.
"It's fun to see all the different reptiles.. all the colors they come in, especially all the morphs," said Tieta Taylor.
Keyla and Tieta enjoyed learning about the wide variety of species that can be found here.
"So this is a leopard gecko; they come from the mountain deserts of Pakistan, they are nocturnal, they are insectivores, they like live prey, they don't want freeze-dried stuff, they like to chase it," said Brent Bailey, Owner of Exquisite Balls and Exotic Pets.
The expo ended at 3:30 Sunday, but they will be traveling to Knoxville and Nashville next if you want to check it out.