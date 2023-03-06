Police received a call of shots fired near Hamilton Place Blvd on Saturday evening.
According to the report, police were advised that a fight involving juvenile girls and two boys between the Cheesecake Factory and Aloft Hotel resulted in a juvenile male firing a single shot.
No one was reportedly shot, but a window at the Aloft Hotel was allegedly damaged.
All involved parties then ran from the scene.
Responding officers searched the area and located the 16-year-old male who was said to have fired the gun and arrested him.