Chattanooga police say a shooting victim was found Monday morning on Milne Street.
Police say the 28-year-old man was found in the 1900 block around 10:40am.
Police say he was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No names have been released.
Police say they believe this was an isolated incident and the investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information, please call the Chattanooga PD at 423-643-5100 or submit an anonymous tip using the Atlas One app.
