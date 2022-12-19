A powerful storm system and trailing cold front will approach and move across our area Thursday night into Friday morning, resulting in two things: bitter cold and a chance for snow.
COLD TEMPERATURES CHRISTMAS WEEKEND
FORECAST CONFIDENCE: High
SUMMARY: The arctic air will rush in Friday morning. Temperatures will dip to around 15 degrees before climbing up slightly to a daytime high near 20 on Friday. It will get even colder with lows bottoming out Saturday morning in the single digits to around 10 degrees. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 20s. Then, Christmas morning will be in the low teens with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.
WIND CHILL: The coldest wind chills will happen from Friday morning through Saturday morning, at times in the single digits to below zero.
IMPACTS: Plan for the bitter cold for the 4 P’s – people, pets, plants, and pipes. If you have a space heater, please use it carefully to avoid an accidental fire.
FRIDAY MORNING SNOW CHANCES
FORECAST CONFIDENCE: Low
SUMMARY: Snow Thursday night into Friday morning will depend on the timing of the cold air arriving and the amount of moisture. This setup is not how we typically get our best snows, meaning no snow is still a possibility. As of now, we are expecting a window for the changeover from rain to snow showers before sunrise on Friday morning. Snow totals are uncertain. Currently, they look to be light (less than 3” higher elevations, 0-1” in valleys). Detailed snowfall forecasts and maps will be given in the next couple of days as short-term models with higher resolution cover this timeframe. Please, check back for updates.
IMPACTS: A flash freeze of any water on roads with the rapid drop in temperatures on Friday morning may be possible, regardless of snow or not, so there may be icy roads throughout Friday.