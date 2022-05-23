Shoal Creek Road on Signal Mountain is closed for the rest of the day due to a fallen tree. Signal Mountain Police Department says the road will re-open when the tree is removed.
Shoal Creek Road closed for the remainder of the day
- Local 3 News Staff
