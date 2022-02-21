Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond has endorsed Matt Hullander as the best choice for Hamilton County Mayor. Noting that he met with all three candidates for the office and had taken a ‘long look’ at the responsibilities of the office, he concluded that Hullander had the best attributes for the position.
“Matt has connects with individuals because he understands hard-working people. Matt has worked since he was 12 years old. The values he was brought up with have prepared him for the challenges ahead. The Hullander name stands for hard work, integrity and commitment to others. It’s how Matt was raised and I believe he’ll put those attributes to work for all of us,” said Hammond.
Hammond also noted that it was time to put someone with a business background in the Mayor’s office. “Matt took a successful business started by his dad and grew it five-fold before selling it. He and Jenny didn’t step back, instead, they’ve leaned into other businesses and have made a difference through their family foundation. That’s the type of mayor we need: someone who knows the importance of giving back to the community.”
As Hammond prepares for his four-decade career in public service to come to an end in the fall, he notes that it’s important for those being elected to offices in Hamilton County to be guided by the lessons taught by their predecessors.