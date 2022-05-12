Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond was surprised Thursday with a special award honoring his commitment to uphold the law.
Sheriff Hammond won the 2022 Respect for Law - Officer of the Year award in his final year in office. This is awarded to law enforcement personnel who go above and beyond the call of duty.
Sheriff Jim Hammond has been a committed servant to the law for more than five decades. The Scenic Chattanooga Optimist Club took a moment to recognize him for that Thursday.
"We adopted the program locally because of the club's belief that it's important for the community to recognize the many positive attributes of local law enforcement,” said Gary Behler, the Hamilton County Juvenile Court Clerk.
This is a national program that began in 1965. Every year in May, the local club presents the award to law enforcement personnel in the area. Sheriff Hammond was chosen out of thousands.
This special award had him reflecting on his career, which he would like for it to be remembered as someone who was dedicated to serving the Lord.
"My life verse has always been found in the book of Micah, chapter 6, verse 8. It says what does the Lord require of the old man? He requires justice, he requires mercy, and he requires walking humbly with your God,” Sheriff Hammond told us.
Sheriff Hammond spent years of his career overseas, which makes him have gratitude for the American judicial system.
"We're one of the few countries in the world where we practice a lot of mercy when it comes to the judicial system and law enforcement. I've traveled and worked in twenty different countries overseas. Nobody does it like America in practicing mercy along with the law,” Hammond said.
A new sheriff will take the reigns September 1st, but until then, Sheriff Hammond will be soaking up the last few months enforcing the law.