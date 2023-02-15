Today, February 15th, marks National School Resource Deputy Appreciation Day. The National Association of School Resource Officers has designated this day to honor the more than 4,500 SRD’s and SRO’s currently working in our Nation’s school systems.
Sheriff Austin Garrett, with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, proudly expressed his gratitude for the efforts and service of all School Resource Deputies, and the local partners who support the security of our schools.
“I am very proud to take this opportunity to recognize the efforts and service of not only our HCSO School Resource Deputies, but all our local partners who support the security of our schools. Throughout the school year, these dedicated individuals protect our students from harm, serve as mentors, and offer a stable, safe learning environment for our community’s children,” stated Garrett.
These dedicated individuals provide a safe and stable learning environment for our children, protect them from harm, and serve as mentors. Let us take this opportunity to recognize the important role they play in our local schools and our community’s children.