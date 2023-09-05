On Monday, September 4, law enforcement officers from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) engaged in a high-speed pursuit spanning multiple states.
The incident began when the Soddy Daisy Police Department initiated a pursuit of a vehicle on Highway 27 South. The driver, identified as 35-year-old Brandon Buckner, had a lengthy rap sheet with multiple outstanding warrants in both Tennessee and Georgia.
Authorities further revealed that Buckner was expected to face additional charges related to assaulting officers.
Deputies from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office took over the pursuit as it reached Highway 27 near the Tennessee River, and from there, the chase escalated to unprecedented speeds, with Buckner reportedly clocking more than 100 mph.
The pursuit ventured into neighboring Georgia, snaking through East Brainerd and parts of Collegedale. Buckner drove on the wrong side of the road, endangering oncoming motorists and law enforcement personnel.
HCSO deputies successfully executed a (PIT) maneuver, resulting in Buckner's vehicle colliding with a guardrail before careening into the side of an HCSO vehicle. This collision caused damage to the law enforcement vehicle and resulted in minor injuries to the deputy due to the deployment of airbags.
Buckner continued to evade capture, even driving against traffic and sideswiping a Soddy Daisy Police vehicle, as well as glancing off the push bumper of another HCSO vehicle. With his path blocked by two additional HCSO vehicles and guardrails on both sides, Buckner eventually came to a halt and was taken into custody by law enforcement officers.
Sheriff Austin Garrett emphasized the commitment of his deputies to apprehending violent offenders, stating, "Yesterday's pursuit is one of several HCSO deputies have had to engage in recently to stop violent offenders. Let this be a lesson to those who think they can run from my deputies and endanger the innocent motorists and families who utilize our roadways… My deputies are trained to stop a pursuit, and we will pursue you and we will remove you from our roadways."
Following Buckner's apprehension, custody was transferred to the Soddy Daisy Police, who subsequently transported him to the Hamilton County Jail to face their initial charges.
Catoosa County Sheriff's Office deputies also participated in the pursuit alongside local law enforcement.
Brandon Buckner now faces an extensive list of charges related to the day's pursuit, including but not limited to:
- Felony Evading Arrest
- Driving on a Revoked License
- Aggravated Assault (x4)
- Speeding (x2)
- Reckless Driving
- Reckless Endangerment (x2)
- Vandalism (x2)
- Stop Sign Violation
- Driving on a Roadway Laned for Traffic
In addition to these new charges, Buckner had existing warrants for:
- Probation Violation (Georgia)
- Vehicle Theft (Georgia)
- Theft of Property (Hamilton County)
As of now, no further details regarding the case are available.