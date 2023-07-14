Shepherd's Men, a team of civilians and service men and women, will honor the Fallen Five at the Remember the Brave ceremony and with a six-mile swim on Sunday, the anniversary of the attack.
"I think it's inherent upon each of us to lift up their memory and to be our very best because someone else, you know, gave their lives so we could do just that," says Shepherd's Men co-founder, Travis Ellis.
On July 16th, 2015, a shooter from Hixson fired nearly 100 rounds intentionally attacking our military.
Gunnery Sergeant Thomas Sullivan, Lance Corporal Squire Skip Wells, Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Randall Smith, Sergeant Carson Holmquist, and Staff Sergeant David Wyatt were killed on that tragic day.
Two others were injured in the shootings, a Marine recruiter and a Chattanooga Police Officer.
"I think if we do nothing as a people, then that their sacrifice erodes from our memory and evil wins," Travis says. "And if we allow that to happen, then these heroes die twice and that's the ultimate dishonor."
Ellis says it's important to reflect on the lives of those we lost.
He says it shattered the families of those that fell, those who served alongside them, and the community of those who loved them.
"There wasn't a draft. They raised their right hand and said they stepped forward to stand in the gap," he says. "They've given much and for many much has been taken from them as well."
Shepherd's Men has organized a memorial ceremony, Remember the Brave, and a six-mile swim. The swim will be a buddy-tow format to represent the mantra of 'No man left behind.'
"You're not alone and you know there's somebody out there that loves you. There's plenty of people that would give nothing more than to be able to lift you up out of whatever hole you find yourself mired in," Ellis says.
The group Shepherd's Men invites the community to the Fallen Five memorial on Sunday. The ceremony will begin at 8 a.m.
The Shepherd's Men will then enter the Tennessee river for the symbolic swim.
Fore more information about the group and their resources, visit their site.