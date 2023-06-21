June is Men's Mental Health Month, a crucial reminder of men's unique mental health challenges and the importance of raising awareness, promoting dialogue, and offering support.
This means teaching children of all genders about emotional needs, awareness, and communication at an early age so they're able to find healthy coping mechanisms and develop skills to manage their emotions.
Mental health issues affect men across all age groups and backgrounds:
• According to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), in any given year, approximately 9.7% of men in the United States experience a depressive episode.
• Suicide is a leading cause of death among men. In the U.S., men die by suicide at a rate four times higher than women.
• Men also face challenges with substance abuse and addiction. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) states that men are more likely than women to misuse drugs and alcohol, with 9.2% of men aged 18 and above experiencing a substance use disorder in the past year.
Men often encounter unique barriers that hinder their access to mental health support. These barriers can include societal expectations, stigma, and traditional masculinity norms:
• According to a survey by the Movember Foundation, 1 in 3 men would be reluctant to discuss mental health concerns with family or friends.
• Men are less likely than women to seek professional help for mental health issues. A study published in the American Journal of Men's Health found that men were 25% less likely to have received mental health treatment in the previous year.
Men's Mental Health Month serves as a critical opportunity to raise awareness about the unique mental health challenges men face and the importance of destigmatizing mental health conversations.
Mental Health America has provided a "5 Minute Guide to Men's Mental Health" that you can view here.
The statistics presented highlight the prevalence of mental health issues among men, the barriers they face in seeking help, and the impact of the pandemic on their mental well-being.
By fostering open dialogue, encouraging help-seeking behavior, and providing accessible support, we can work towards a society where men's mental health receives the attention it deserves.
Remember, seeking help is a sign of strength, and together, we can break down the barriers and support men on their mental health journeys.
If you think you or a loved one may be experiencing signs of a mental illness, visit www.mhascreening.org to take a free, quick, confidential screen for depression, bipolar disorder, anxiety, PTSD, or Alcohol or Substance Use problems.
No matter what you're going through, whether male or female, hang in there and know you're not alone.