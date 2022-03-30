Shawn Poppie named new head coach for Chattanooga women's basketball

A new era of Chattanooga women's basketball begins.
The Mocs, Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Mark Wharton announced Shawn Poppie as the new head coach for women's basketball at UTC on Wednesday
UTC reports that Shawn Poppie will be the seventh head coach for the Mocs team.
He comes to Chattanooga from Virginia Tech where he served as an assistant coach on Kenny Brooks' staff starting in 2016. Prior to the 2020-21 season, he was elevated to associate head coach and has had a hand in six consecutive winning seasons while returning the Hokies to the NCAA Tournament after a 15-year hiatus.
Six of Poppie's former players rank among the school's top 3-point shooters including all-time leader Sheppard. The No. 2 Virginia Tech all-time ace from beyond the arc, Vanessa Panousis is one of four of his former players currently in the pros that include Emery, Sami Hill and Taja Cole. Emery owns the top two single-season scoring marks including the all-time best at 1,313 points.
While at Virginia Tech, the Hokies set records for ACC win totals, wins over ranked opponents and Kitley became their first-ever athlete on the AP All-America Team. Additionally, nine different players have earned All-ACC recognition.
Prior to Virginia Tech, Poppie was an assistant coach for the Furman Paladins for three seasons and was named Associate Head Coach for Jackie Carson after his third year. During his time, he helped the Paladins to a pair of trips to the postseason. In 2016, Furman advanced to the semifinals of the SoCon tournament before falling to Mercer.
Prior to his stint at Furman, Poppie spent two seasons at USC Upstate.
Poppie began his career as an assistant coach at Limestone College where he served as recruiting coordinator. During his tenure, he recruited and signed three all-conference performers and helped the Saints to a 25-7 record, advancing to the NCAA Division II National Tournament in 2012.
A 2007 graduate of Limestone, Poppie was a two-time Carolinas-Virginia Athletic All-Conference player. He graduated as the school's all-time leader in assists (602) and steals (168) and finished third on the scoring list (1,246). Poppie earned his bachelor's degree in sports management. He was inducted into the school's Hall of Fame in 2017.
The Crescent City, Illinois native was inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in the summer of 2019. He and his wife Regina have two sons Kai and Cayden.
"I'm looking forward to getting out into the Chattanooga community," Poppie said. "This place is already special as it has opened its arms to me and my family. Home is where the heart is, and it didn't take us long to fall in love with the Scenic City."