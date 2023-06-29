Shaw Industries Group, Inc., one of the world's largest carpet manufacturers, has announced plans to close of one of their Tennessee plants, impacting over 300 positions in Meigs County.
The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development said they were notified of the permanent closure Plant 10 in Decatur after the Dalton-based company filed an official Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN). Shaw notified the TDLWD’s Dislocated Worker Unit on June 27, 2023.
The closure of the Decatur plant affects 336 jobs, and the facility is expected to officially close its doors on August 29, 2023.
According to Shaw, the plant's production efforts will shift to other facilities in Northwest Georgia, and those employed at Plant 10 will be able to apply to other surrounding plants.
"Associates currently employed at the facility will have the opportunity to apply for open positions available at Shaw's other locations in Tennessee, Georgia and throughout the U.S. Shaw will also partner with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development and organize career fairs in the Decatur area," a statement from the company said.
“These decisions are never made lightly,” Mark Hartline, vice president of human resources at Shaw, stated in the release. “The associates at Plant 10 have been instrumental in creating exceptional quality products, and we are committed to supporting them during this transition.”
If you are impacted by this closure, TDLWD encourages you to contact the Dislocated Worker Unit at (615) 253-6355. Visit the TDLWD website here.