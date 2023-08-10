Big Chicken, a fast-food chicken restaurant chain started five years ago by basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, will expand into Tennessee this fall with new restaurants in Hixson and downtown Chattanooga.
Chattanooga restaurateur Jim Richards plans to open the two new Big Chicken restaurants in November as the first of four Big Chicken sites he plans for the Chattanooga market. Richards, a former sales vice president for the Krystal Co. who now operates the Chattanooga-area Five Guys and Fiamma Pizza Co. restaurants, said he is confident the Big Chicken concept will prove successful across Tennessee.
He plans to eventually open ten or more Big Chicken locations in the franchise territories he acquired last year in the Chattanooga, Nashville, and Knoxville markets.
