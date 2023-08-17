Shady's Corner beer license is being suspended for three days by the city of Chattanooga Beer and Wrecker board.
The three days suspension will go into effect starting on August 31.
This comes after one neighbor who lives next door to the business made complaints about noise.
The owner of Shady's Corner stood in front of the city of Chattanooga Beer and Wrecker board for two citations.
The first one was dismissed, but the second claim for noise complaints ... The board found there to be enough evidence.
Gary Rudolph is the neighbor whose home is located directly behind Shady's.
While Chattanooga Police have a record of 10 calls of noise complaints, he claims there are more.
“The music that is play has bass tones that raddle my windows, it raddles the windows and it goes on all night and even if I turn the television up to try to drown it out. I can't defeat it,” Rudolph said.
Shady's Corner Owner James Heely claims that music with loud bass is not played at the bar.
He said shortly after the bar opened in April an officer told them their music was too loud and the levels have been adjusted since then.
“Since I got the citation from Sergeant Woods, I have taken it upon myself to by a decibel meter and we have been measuring our decibel meters six point around our property every single night at our busiest times from 10 to 11,” Heely said.
On top of the noise, Rudolph claims trash is often thrown in his yard, people park in front of the nearby homes so trash cans are placed in the spots, and even people urinating in the hedges on the side of his home.
Heely's attorney Charles Gilbreath II disagrees that all of the complaints fall on Shady's.
“There could be people who live next door who have bad friends that show up and wreak havoc and pee in a bush. There are town homes, there are other people that live down there in this manufacturing, semi residential area,” Gilbreath II said.
Heely did not agree with the board's decision Thursday and his staff and supporters felt the same way.
“I am disappointed in the city of Chattanooga, I am disappointed in all of you, I am disappointed in the result today. For the first time, I regret my decision to stay here and try to operate a business,” a supporter of Shady’s Corner said.
Westbound beer license has also been suspended for 3 days for an incident where a couple assaulted officers. The suspension starts August 31 as well.