Sewanee mourns passing of devoted educator Eric “Mr. B” Benjamin

The University of the South (Sewanee) is mourning the loss of Eric Benjamin, C’73, a beloved educator who devoted nearly 40 years of service to the university.
Known fondly to generations of students as “Mr. B,” Benjamin was the first director of multicultural affairs and the first Black chair of the University’s Honor Council.
Throughout his time at Sewanee, Benjamin co-founded the Sewanee Summer Scholars Program and the Consortium for High Achievement and Success. He was also instrumental in the creation and ongoing support of Sewanee Praise, the University’s gospel choir.
In honor of Benjamin’s lasting legacy, students, alumni, and friends commissioned an oil portrait of him that hangs in the University’s library. The University also announced the formation of the Benjamin Network, an alumni group that seeks to empower, connect, and celebrate Sewanee’s Black alumni while supporting the greater Sewanee community.
Benjamin is survived by his wife, Michelle, and his sons, Vincent, Keenan, and Michael, C’08.