Severe weather passed through the Tennessee Valley quickly on Wednesday with little damage left behind.
But even though the Local 3 News viewing area saw little damage in the storms wake, emergency officials say it's a reminder that tornado season is here.
"If the wind came through, it would really probably just lift the house right up," said Joyce Higgins, who left her home in Bradley County to wait out the storms at one of Bradley County's storm shelters. "It was probably not necessary tonight, but we thought ‘what if this would be the night that we would get caught in it?’”
It's a feeling Higgins knows well. She was here when tornadoes ripped through Bradley County on Easter Sunday in 2020. Those memories are why she decided it was better to be safe than sorry.
“This area knows all too well unfortunately the dangerous power of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes and damaging winds," said Adam Lewis, spokesperson for Bradley County's Emergency Management Agency. "By the time you receive a tornado warning on your phone or on your radio or on your television, it may be too late.”
About a dozen people chose to go to Bradley County's tornado shelter on Georgetown Road NW.
"I had occasion to go into Homestead, Florida years ago when Hurricane Andrew devastated the area and there were no cell phone communications," said Ray Larue, an amateur radio operator who was volunteering at the shelter Wednesday to help communicate needs in the event of an outage. "If it’s a long period of time that you’re in a shelter, we provide food and blankets and that sort of thing.”
When the sky opened up and tinted yellow, the storm had gone quietly with little damage left behind. Lewis said it's a reminder of what the next storm could bring.
"What we don’t know is what the next one will be the next time," said Lewis. "We’re certainly grateful that the other opportunities that we’ve had for severe weather haven’t panned out.
The safest place to be during a tornado warning is a basement. If your home does not have a basement, emergency officials recommend getting to the lowest, center-most point of your home away from windows.