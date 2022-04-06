Thunderstorms are common in the Tennessee Valley; but with severe weather in Wednesday's forecast, it's a good time to remind you how to prepare for dangerous conditions.
Amy Maxwell with the Hamilton County Emergency Management Agency said take necessary precautions now before weather events.
There are multiple ways to receive weather-related alerts.
The first source you should have to get up-to-the-minute notifications is a weather radio with a battery back-up option.
"This will let you know, exactly for your area where weather is approaching and to take shelter," said Maxwell.
Other sources include having a weather app on your phone, like the Local 3 Weather app and watching local news before going to bed.
"If we're going to have severe weather at night, you need to make sure that you know exactly when that weather is approaching so that you are ready and able to take shelter if needed."
Maxwell said every family needs to have an emergency kit stored away in Tupperware and ready to go at a moment's notice. It should have a gallon of water per person per day and include important personal documents and medications.
"Non-perishable foods, batteries for flashlights, and also in the event that you do find yourself in severe weather leave your shows on," explained Maxwell.
You should also have something to protect your head like a bike helmet.
Lastly, have an emergency plan. Know where your family should seek shelter.
"In the event of a tornado you need to be seeking shelter in the lowest point of the floor, center of your room, of the house, away from windows and doors."
If you live in a mobile home, Maxwell says they can not sustain winds over 100 miles per hour. You'll need to know where the nearest emergency shelter is or stay with a family member or friend who's home can withstand strong winds.
It's important everyone is weather aware today and have a plan in place beforehand.
For information on family preparedness, click here.