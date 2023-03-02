The severe weather overnight in the Tennessee Valley left some customers without power.
Here are the current outage reports as of 9:40am on Thursday:
EPB reports scattered outages in the East Chattanooga, Hixson/Northgate, Lookout Mountain, Red Bank/Moccasin Bend, Signal Mountain, and Chattanooga Valley areas.
Volunteer Electric Cooperative reports a combined 730 outages in Hamilton, Bradley, McMinn, Polk, Rhea, and Cumberland counties.
Sequachee Valley Electric Cooperative reports more than 30 outages in Marion County.
Cleveland Utilities reports fewer than a dozen outages.
North Georgia EMC reports 51 outages in Catoosa County.
