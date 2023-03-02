power outages

The severe weather overnight in the Tennessee Valley left some customers without power.

Here are the current outage reports as of 9:40am on Thursday:

EPB reports scattered outages in the East Chattanooga, Hixson/Northgate, Lookout Mountain, Red Bank/Moccasin Bend, Signal Mountain, and Chattanooga Valley areas.

Volunteer Electric Cooperative reports a combined 730 outages in Hamilton, Bradley, McMinn, Polk, Rhea, and Cumberland counties.

Sequachee Valley Electric Cooperative reports more than 30 outages in Marion County.

Cleveland Utilities reports fewer than a dozen outages.

North Georgia EMC reports 51 outages in Catoosa County.

