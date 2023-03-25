The severe weather that moved the through the Tennessee Valley has caused damage in various areas and left thousands of customers in the dark.
Here are the latest outage numbers for the states in the Local 3 News viewing area from the utilities that have provided updates:
ALABAMA: A total of 26,626 outages across the state.
- Jackson County -- Huntsville Utilities and Scottsboro Electric Power Board are reporting a combined total of 978 outages.
- DeKalb County -- Cherokee Electric Coop reports 257 outages.
TENNESSEE: A total of 83,070 outages across the state.
- Hamilton County -- EPB, Sequachee Valley Electric, and Volunteer Energy Cooperative reports a combined total of 12,121 outages.
- Bradley County -- Volunteer Energy Cooperative reports 1,218 outages.
- Marion County -- EPB and Sequachee Valley Electric report a combined total of 48 outages.
- Meigs County -- Volunteer Energy Cooperative reports a total of 172 outages.
- McMinn County -- Fort Loudon Electric Cooperative and Volunteer Energy Cooperative report a combined total of 927 outages.
- Sequatchie County -- Sequachee Valley Electric reports 5 outages.
- Bledsoe County -- Sequachee Valley Electric reports 197 outages.
- Grundy County -- Duck River EMC and Sequachee Valley Electric report a combined total of 14 outages.
- Polk County -- Volunteer Energy Cooperative reports a total of 1,821 outages.
- Rhea County -- Volunteer Energy Cooperative reports a total of 1,049 outages.
GEORGIA: A total of 4,172 outages have reported across the state.
- Catoosa County -- North Georgia EMC reports 29 outages.
- Dade County -- Georgia Power reports 1,360 outages.
- Murray County -- Georgia Power and North Georgia EMC report a combined total of 39 outages.
- Walker County -- North Georgia EMC reports 147 outages.
- Whitfield County -- Dalton Utilities, Georgia Power, and North Georgia EMC report a combined total of 1,150 outages.
NORTH CAROLINA: A total of 2,750 outages have reported across the state.
- Cherokee County -- Tri-State EMC reports 114 outages.