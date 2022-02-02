Administrators with Cleveland City Schools say several students were arrested on Tuesday following an altercation in the Commons area at Cleveland High School.
Director of schools, Russell Dyer, issued the following statement about the incident:
"Yesterday an altercation took place in the Commons area at Cleveland High School during lunch. While the investigation continues, it appears the issue stems from a situation outside of the school setting. According to Cleveland Police, several students have been arrested due to this event. Those students, and potentially more, will also face disciplinary consequences that may include suspension or expulsion from school based on the results of the investigation. Cleveland City Schools takes student and staff safety seriously and will vigorously enforce our board policies dealing with student discipline in matters such as this event. Thank you to our staff, students, and school resource officers that intervened today to bring an end to this incident."
It's unclear how many students were arrested or what charges they face.
