Five Rome High School students are facing battery charges after a fight broke out in the lunchroom Thursday. This follows a string of fights at the school during the last three days.
Rome Police say there have been more back to back fights at that high school than they have seen in several years.
Video captured by students shows a group of girls fighting fist to fist along with kicking each other midday at Rome High School.
Rome Police said they were all aged 16 or under and parents such as Amber Dupont are worried.
"It's very scary as a mother to have children that are in such a violent school," she said.
Debbie Burnett, Rome's Assistant Chief of Police, said violence has increased there with several fights breaking out this week and students are in serious trouble.
"Six (students charged) Tuesday, five Wednesday, then five today," said Assistant Chief Burnett.
She said charges for the students range from battery, making terrorist threats, obstruction of an officer when trying to stop a fight and more.
She said other students will also be charged with taking video since it's against school policy.
Amber Dupont has three kids at Rome High School who told her they witnessed the fights.
"It's crazy, it's really really crazy," said Dupont.
Assistant Chief Burnett believes the violence is for social media attention and this comes with consequences.
"Our officers do not want to put criminal charges on these young people," she said.
She said they have one SSO currently at Rome High School and extra officers there this week and last. She said SSOs try to mentor the kids and extra officers offer a layer of protection. Ultimately, she said, parents need to encourage their children to solve conflict in a different way than fighting.
Dupont said what the school administration is doing is not enough and she wants to transfer her kids after the fights.
"I can't let my kids go to school in fear every day," she said.
Burnett said those involved in the fights will have a court date- some of the charges could be misdemeanors.
Rome High School has not responded to our request for comment.
We are working to find out what consequences the students will face and additional precautions the administration is taking to prevent the fights from happening.