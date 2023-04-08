Gordon County Fire & Rescue says several road closures will be in effect starting at 1 p.m. this afternoon.
Langford Rd
Mauldin Rd
Chattanooga
Cloudy
H 50°
L 46°
50°
Altamont
Cloudy
H 52°
L 45°
50°
Athens
Cloudy
H 49°
L 42°
47°
Benton
Cloudy
H 51°
L 47°
50°
Chatsworth
Cloudy
H 51°
L 47°
50°
Dalton
Cloudy
H 52°
L 44°
49°
Dayton
Fog
H 46°
L 38°
44°
Dunlap
Cloudy
H 51°
L 47°
50°
Murphy
Cloudy
H 49°
L 42°
47°
Pikeville
Fog
H 46°
L 38°
44°
Summerville
Cloudy
H 50°
L 41°
48°
Ringgold
Cloudy
H 51°
L 47°
50°
Trenton
Cloudy
H 51°
L 47°
50°
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.