Crews in Sevier County have been working to contain a 1,000-acre wildfire that has not been contained as of Wednesday night.
Tonight! Fire Departments from Hamilton County and Rhea Co. will respond to assist Sevier Co. wildfires. TANKER STRIKE TEAM: Chattanooga, Dallas Bay, Rhea County, Sequoyah, Tri-Community VFD. pic.twitter.com/hcVKa7ByE6— HamCoTNES (@HamCoTNES) March 31, 2022
Multiple local fire departments are helping battle the fire, including agencies from Chattanooga, Cleveland, Hamilton County, Rhea County, Dunlap and several others.
Tonight! Fire Departments from Hamilton County, Rhea and Sequatchie County will respond to assist Sevier Co. wildfires. ENGINE STRIKE TEAM: Fire Departments from Chattanooga, Dunlap, East Ridge, Rhea County, Signal Mountain, Tri-Community VFD. pic.twitter.com/mGpeE7JW70— HamCoTNES (@HamCoTNES) March 31, 2022
Mandatory evacuations have been issued in Sevier County as a result.
Sevier County EMA officials say 35 structures have been affected by the fire.
As of 8:30 p.m., the Hatcher Mountain Road/Indigo Lane Fire was approximately 1,000 acres in size and had affected 35 structures.— Sevier County EMA (@EmaSevier) March 31, 2022
Residents in the area say the fire has been spreading very quickly as the high winds are helping to fan the flames.
As the fires in Sevier County continue to burn we ask that you please keep this community in your prayers. Troopers are on scene assisting local agencies and citizens with evacuations. @THPKnoxville pic.twitter.com/ToJUBLHL4K— TN Highway Patrol (@TNHighwayPatrol) March 31, 2022
It is not clear how the fire started.
Tennessee Forestry officials say burn permits are not being issued at this time because of the hazardous conditions.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for continuing coverage of the wildfires.