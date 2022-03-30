Sevier County wildfire by THP
Photo by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Crews in Sevier County have been working to contain a 1,000-acre wildfire that has not been contained as of Wednesday night.

Multiple local fire departments are helping battle the fire, including agencies from Chattanooga, Cleveland, Hamilton County, Rhea County, Dunlap and several others.

Mandatory evacuations have been issued in Sevier County as a result.

Sevier County EMA officials say 35 structures have been affected by the fire.

Residents in the area say the fire has been spreading very quickly as the high winds are helping to fan the flames.

It is not clear how the fire started.

Tennessee Forestry officials say burn permits are not being issued at this time because of the hazardous conditions.

Stay with the Local 3 News app for continuing coverage of the wildfires.