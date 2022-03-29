Several crews are working to save a person who fell off a bluff at Greenway Farms Park on Tuesday evening.
Crews were called to the 4900 block of Gann Store Road in Hixson shortly after 4:30pm.
Crews are working quickly and safely to get the patient out so they can be treated. pic.twitter.com/EAC9hm144Y— Chattanooga Fire Department (@ChattFireDept) March 29, 2022
A Chattanooga Fire Department spokesperson says crews are working to get the patient to safety so he or she can be treated.
The name and condition of the fall victim have not been released.
