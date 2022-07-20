Walker County is seeing a number of car break-in cases.
Tuesday morning, suspects entered several vehicles on James Street and Roberta Drive in Rossville and a silver 2008 Ford Edge was stolen from Fricks Lane.
The stolen car ahs Georgia tags RGP766.
The Walker County Sheriff's Office wants to remind car owners to lock your car doors when they are unattended and take valuables inside.
They are asking you to contact Detective Walter Hensley with information on these recent cases at 706-638-1909 ext 1239 or whensley@walkerso.com.