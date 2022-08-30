Monday night, seven local organizations and houses of worship were honored with the Governor's Award of Excellence for the work they have done in the community.
It's only the third year for this award.
The seven local groups are singled out from thousands of nonprofits and churches throughout the state.
The award recipients include Clinica Medicos, Hope Unlimited, New Covenant Fellowship, Shepherd’s Arms Rescue Mission, Signal Mountain Social Services, Widows Harvest, and Willow Bend Farms.
The Governor's Award of Excellence recognizes and highlights work done by faith communities, nonprofits, and community initiatives across the state, work that effectively changes the lives of citizens of Tennessee.
“It is very important to support nonprofits. In fact, so many of these groups are living on a shoe string and there was a sacrifice to make it happen. They sacrifice their income. They sacrifice their time but they do it willingly and lovingly because they care about the ministries and the nonprofits they are involved with, “ said Sally Worland, chairman of the Governor’s Award of Excellence.
Worland says she excited about what the Governor’s Office of Faith Based and Community Initiatives has done in just three years and to see what's happening across the state.