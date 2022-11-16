Good Wednesday. We are settling into a cold, dry pattern. This evening, temps will drop through the 40s with mostly clear skies.
Thursday will start cold with lows in the mid to upper 20s. We will stay at about 30 in Chattanooga. Skies will be sunny all day as the high reaches the low to mid 40s. We may be a little breezy at times.
Friday will remain cold and sunny with temps ranging from 27 in the morning to 51 in the afternoon.
The weekend will remain cold and dry with a few clouds coming in from the south. Lows over the weekend will be in the upper 20s. Highs will be around 50 Saturday, and only 46 Sunday.
We will see some warming Thanksgiving week with highs climbing through the 50s. We will also have a chance for a few showers toward the end of the week. Does that mean rain for Thanksgiving?? Right now it is WAY too early to tell, but it is certainly a possibility.
